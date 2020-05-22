Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of May 22

With 2,345 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State has risen to 41,642, said the state's Health Department.
As per the update, with 1,408 patients discharged, the number of recoveries has risen to 11,726. The State has 28,454 active cases.
With 64 persons succumbing to the deadly virus today, the number of deaths in the State rises to 1,454.
With 29 deaths reported in the last six days due to coronavirus, the mortality rate in Navi Mumbai of COVID-19 has left behind the national mortality rate. The mortality rate in the city has reached 3.13 percent on May 20 while the country's rate stands at 3.07. However, the rate at which new cases were being reported in the city has certainly come down.
As per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai police, till May 20, a total of 1911 positive cases and 60 deaths reported. Till May 14, the total deaths were just 31 and in the last six days, 29 more deaths reported due to coronavirus, taking total deaths to 60.
Taloja is the worst in the mortality rate with 25 percent. Of the total four positive cases of COVID-19 reported, one person died. Taloja is followed by Turbhe node with a 10.86 percent mortality rate. A total of 92 persons were found positive and 10 of them had died. Kamothe has a 7.01 percent mortality rate with 114 positive cases. Uran, More, Nahav Sheva and Panvel City have reported zero death.
Here is the full list of containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation:
Panvel:
1. Panvel Niki Tower, Vishrali naka
2. Panvel Tulsibag CHS near Garden Hotel
3. Panvel Parmmeshwari Niwas, Plot No 45, 52 Bunglow
4. Panvel Tulsi lili Co.op. Ho.Lim Kalundre
5. Panvel Line Ali, Nilakant Darshan CHS
6. Panvel Slum soc. Naka, Near Suruchi hotel
7. Panvel Near Orion Mall, Dev Gaurav CHS
8. Room No. 203 Panvel MG Road Tapal Naka
9. Panvel Parijat Building, Near Uran Naka
10. Suhog society, E wing, Joshi lane
Kamothe:
Kamothe Sector 10, B/5345, Plot no 13, Sahyadri CHS, Vikram Satyam Platinum CHS, Sai Pratima CHS
Kamothe Sector 19, Shikhar Complex
Kamothe Sector 22, Haware Nirmiti Building
Kamothe Sector 5, Maruti Tower
Kamothe Sector 34, Hari Niwas, Ravi Ratan Corner, Om Sai Dar Mansarovar Complex
Kamothe Sector 9, Pushpaganga CHS, Sai Prathana CHS
Kamothe Sector 15, Krishna Recidency
Kamothe Sector 11, Shiv Krupa CHS, Anand Krupa CHS, Kunj Recidency, Krishna Apartment
Kamothe Sector 36, Siddhivinayak, Krishna Apartment
Kamothe Sector 16, Indra Mahal CHS
Kamothe Sector 8, Pushpak Ganga CHS
Kamothe Sector 7, Aditya Complex
Kamothe Sector 20, Siddhivinayak Complex
Kamothe Sector 21, Sai Rachana, Royal Height Building, Gauri Shankar
Kamothe Sector 12, Sai Dham, Plot no 73
Kamothe Sector 6, Sarita Sangam Apartment
Kamothe Sector 5 Maruthi Dham A wing, Plot no 11
Kamothe Sector 36, Suraj Complex, C wing Plot no 21
Kamote Sector 17, Ridhi Sidhi Darshan, Plot no 34
Kharghar:
1. Kharghar Sector 15, C-09, RN.11, gharkul Chs
2. Kharghar Sector 05, Adhiraj Aqua, B-601
3. Kharghar Sector 14, L-488 Raghunath Vihar
4. Kharghar Sector 19, Dev Darshan Complex P. No-23/24 R. No. - C/103 Sec. 19
5. Kharghar Ghot post Koyanavale
6. Kharghar Sector 20, Flat No 801, Om srushti Apt, plot no.51 A, Opp ramseth Thakur public School
7. Kharghar Sector 21, A-1904, Chaturbhuj CHS, Plot No.61-62, Near Shilp Chowk
8. Kharghar At Sec 4, Nikunj CHS Plot no.14, Kharghar Opp Yerla Medica, c/o Fouzi, Raigad, Maharashtra.
9. Kharghar Sector 12 Omkareshwar CHS Room No 304
10. Kharghar Sector 35, B 501, Jaynai, Plot 51, Ove
11. Kharghar Sector 36, E 15 & E 19 Building Swapnapurti CHS
12. HOUSE NO 372, PANDURANG NIWAS, BEHIND LAXMI NARAYAN MANDIR, TALOJA, RAIGAD NEW PANVEL
New Panvel:
1. New Panvel Sector 13, Plot no 22 CIDCO
2. New Panvel Sector 13,A TYPE 71/3, Kaveri CHS 2nd Floor, Near BSNL office
3. New Panvel Sector 14.12.0/8
4. New Panvel Sector 6. 202 Marvals, Group riti saya, New panvel
5. New Panvel Sector 6, Room No.4-Sushmit Society Plot No.B/43 National Complex
6. New Panvel Sector 4, Pushp Mala cooperative society Room no 204 plot no 80/83
7. New Panvel Sector 9, Mahaveer Villa, Plot No 102
8. New panvel Aro Tower, A wing Room No. 103
9. New Panvel Sector 8, Khanda Colony, H/7, Garden View CHS, Room no.2
10. New Panvel Sector 17, Khanda Colony, More Hospital Building
Kalamboli:
1. Kalamboli Sector 4, CISF Camp Plot no 14.
2. Kalamboli Sector 4, plot no 26, Sai Nagar, A wing
3. Kalamboli Navade, Khiduk Pada Vitthal Mandir
5. Kalamboli LIG Complex, f/60
5. Kalamboli Sector 4, Plot no 7. Gokuldham. A wing
6. Kalamboli Sector 2 E, Ex Service Men CHS, Room No. 401. Building
7. Kalamboli Sector 3 E, Near Sudhgad school
8. Kalamboli Sector 10/E Zuber Palace Plot No 9, Roadpali
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)