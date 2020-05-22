Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of May 22

With 2,345 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State has risen to 41,642, said the state's Health Department.

As per the update, with 1,408 patients discharged, the number of recoveries has risen to 11,726. The State has 28,454 active cases.

With 64 persons succumbing to the deadly virus today, the number of deaths in the State rises to 1,454.

With 29 deaths reported in the last six days due to coronavirus, the mortality rate in Navi Mumbai of COVID-19 has left behind the national mortality rate. The mortality rate in the city has reached 3.13 percent on May 20 while the country's rate stands at 3.07. However, the rate at which new cases were being reported in the city has certainly come down.

As per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai police, till May 20, a total of 1911 positive cases and 60 deaths reported. Till May 14, the total deaths were just 31 and in the last six days, 29 more deaths reported due to coronavirus, taking total deaths to 60.

Taloja is the worst in the mortality rate with 25 percent. Of the total four positive cases of COVID-19 reported, one person died. Taloja is followed by Turbhe node with a 10.86 percent mortality rate. A total of 92 persons were found positive and 10 of them had died. Kamothe has a 7.01 percent mortality rate with 114 positive cases. Uran, More, Nahav Sheva and Panvel City have reported zero death.