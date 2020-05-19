Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of May 19

Maharashtra recorded 2,033 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 35,058 on Monday, while 51 more patients died - 23 of them in Mumbai - raising the toll to 1,249, said the health department.

This was the second consecutive day when the state has reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, said a health department official.

The tally of 2,033 new COVID-19 cases is the second highest single-day count after 2,347 infections recorded on May 17.

The state also reported 51 fresh deaths, taking the fatality count to 1,249, he said.

Panvel Municipal Corporation has so far reported over 260 positive cases.