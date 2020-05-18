Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of May 18

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,347 COVID-19 cases and 63 more deaths, including 38 from worst-hit Mumbai, taking the overall case count to 33,053 and the number of fatalities to 1,198, a Health official said.

A total of 600 patients were discharged from hospitals earlier in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 7,688 so far, he said, adding that the state now has a total of 24,161 active cases.

Among the total COVID-19 cases and fatalities, Mumbai alone accounts for 20,150 patients and 734 deaths, he said.

In view of the growing cases, the state government earlier in the day extended the ongoing curbs until May 31, hours before the national lockdown was extended for the similar duration.

In Panvel, with 13 new cases of COVID-19, the total positive cases reached 259 in Panvel municipal corporation on May 17.