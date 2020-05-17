Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of May 17

A total of 15 new positive cases reported on May 16 under the Panvel Municipal Corporation. The total positive cases of COVID-19 reached 246 and 112 of them have discharged while seven death reported.

Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by COVID-19, on Sunday extended lockdown till May 31 in view of the surging cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has 30,706 cases of COVID-19 including 1,135 deaths and 7,088 cured patients.

The nationwide tally on Sunday stood at 90,927 cases including 2,872 deaths and 34,108 discharged/cured patients.