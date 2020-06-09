Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of June 9

Number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai mounted by 1,314 to 49,863 on Monday while 64 more people succumbed to the infection, taking the overall fatality count to 1,700, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As per the Maharashtra government, the number of fatalities in the city stood at 1,702 and the cases at 50,085. Of the 64 deaths, 43 patients had co-morbidities, the BMC said.

A total of 842 people were discharged after recovery, taking the total number of such cases to 22,038, it stated. As per the civic body, the overall COVID-19 case count in the city stood at 49,863. The number of active patients stood at 26,125 and fatalities at 1,700, the BMC added.