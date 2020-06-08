Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of June 8

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 85975 on Sunday after 3007 news cases, a health official said.

With 91 more deaths, the state toll is now 3060, the official said.

Maharashtra has surpassed China's COVID-19 tally of 83,036 confirmed cases, the official said.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) fatalities zoomed above the 2,000 mark, even as 3,007 new cases - the second-highest single-day spike - ere reported across the state on Sunday, health officials said

COVID tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 85975, recoveries 39314, deaths 3060, active cases 43591, people tested 551647.