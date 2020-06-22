Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of June 22

Till Sunday, the total number of positive cases reached 1329 of which 422 cases were reported in the last week. At present, there are 406 positive cases and 867 cured while 56 people died due to the virus infection. However, the recovery is over 65 percent in PMC.

Maximum positive cases of coronavirus reported from Kamothe with 407 and still, there are 93 active positive cases. “Despite a high number of infections, citizens are not following the basic norms of social distancing,” said the official. Seven shops were sealed in Kamothe.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,870 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths, including 41 from Mumbai, taking the total tally to 1,32,075 and fatalities to 6,170.

Mumbai has so far recorded 66,488 COVID-19 cases, of which 33,491 patients have been discharged after recovery. The death toll stood at 3,671 while eight fatalities were reported as non-COVID-19.

After Mumbai, maximum caseload is reported from Thane and Pune. Thane division has so far reported 96,859 COVID-19 cases and 4,568 deaths while Pune has contributed 18,926 cases and reported 811 fatalities. Pune city alone has reported 13,267 cases and 517 deaths.