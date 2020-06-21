Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of June 21

Maharashtra recorded 3,752 new cases, taking its tally to 1,20,504 on Thursday. While 100 more patients succumbed to the infection, 67 of them in Mumbai alone.

