Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of June 15

Maximum number of cases are concentrated in Mumbai, Mumbai metropolitan region including Thane, and Pune.Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, including 69 in Mumbai, taking the overall case count to 1,07,958 and the number of fatalities to 3,950, a Health official said.

However, the actual number of people under treatment in the state is 53,017, he said.

A total of 1,632 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 50,978.

Mumbai now accounts for 58,226 cases with 2,182 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 29,050 and that of recovered people at 26,986.

Here's the full list of containment zones issued by Panvel Municipal Corporation:

Kamothe

1. Kamothe Sector 10, Sahydri Building near Union Bank, B/5345, Plot no 13.

2. Kamothe Sector 19, Shirkhar Complex

3. Kamothe Sector 21, Sai Rachana,

4. Kamothe Sector 34, Ravi Ratan Corner

5. Kamothe Sector 10, Vikram Tower, Plot No. A- 205.

6. Kamothe Sector 22, Haware Nirmiti Building,

7. Kamothe Sector 34, Hari Niwas

8. Kamothe Sector 5, Maruti Tower

9. Kamothe Sector 9, Pushpaganga CHS,

10. Kamothe Sector 15, Krishna Recidency

11. Kamothe Sector 11, NandKrupa CHS.

12. Kamothe Sector 21, Gauri- Shankar Society, Plot No. 186.

13. Kamothe Sector 11, Shiv Krupa CHS.

14. Kamothe Sector 36, Shidhivinayak,

15. Kamothe Sector 16, Indra Mahal CHS

16. Kamothe Sector 8, Pushpganga CHS,

17. Kamothe Sector 7, Aditya Complex

18. Kamothe Sector 20, Shidhivinayak Complex

19. Kamothe Sector 11, Kunj Recidency, Plot No. 47.

20. Kamothe Sector 09, Sai Prathana, Plot No. 29.

21. Kamothe Sector 21, Royal Height Building, Plot No. 198/ 199.

22. Kamothe Sector 34, Om Sai Darshan, Plot No. 141/ 145.

23. Kamothe Sector 10, Satyam Platainun CHS, Plot No. 43

24. Kamothe Sector 36, Krishna Appartment, Plot No. 10.

25. Kamothe Sector 11, Krushna Apartment, Plot No. 35.

26. Kamothe Sector 34, Mansarovar Complex.

27. Kamothe Sector 10, Sai Pratima CHS, Plot No. 34.

28. Kamothe Sector 12, Sai Dham, Plot no 73,

29. Kamothe Sector 6, Sarita Sangam Apartment

30. Kamothe Sector 35, Plot No. 83, Sankalp CHS.

31. Kamothe Sector 06, C-wing, Shitaldhara Complex.

32. Kamothe Sector 24, Plot-12/D, Sky Gold Appartment.

33. Kamothe Village , Sector 14, Plot-18/19, Mira Prabhu Niwas.

34. Kamothe Sector 18, Plot No.50,63,64,65 Silver Star CHS

35. Kamothe Sector 11, Plot No. 29, Asiana Complex.

36. Kamothe Sector 11, Vasant Park CHS, V-wing

37. Kamothe Sector 11, Sai Krupa CHS, Plot No. 55.

38. Kamothe Sector 18, Tirupati Enclave Society, Plot NO. 40.

39. Kamothe Sector 09, Shivsagar Society, B-Wing, Plot No. 16.

40. Kamothe Sector 05, Maruthi dham, A-wing, Plot No. 11.

41. Kamothe Sector 36, Suraj Complex, C-wing, Plot No. 21.

42. Kamothe Sector 35, Atharv Building, A-wing, Plot No. 45.

43. Kamothe Sector 06, Anant Vatikak, E-wing, Plot No. 22.

44. Kamothe Sector 08, Mahavir Vastu, D-wing, Plot No. 09.

45. Kamothe Sector 17, Ridhi-Sidhi Darshan Society, B-wing, Plot No. 34.

46. Kamothe Sector 14, Lake View Society, Plot No. 37.

47. Kamothe Sector 06-A, Vijaydeep Appartment, A-Wing, Plot No. 15

48. Kamothe Sector 14, Vista Corner Society, Plot No. 08-D.

49. Kamothe Sector 10, Shree Ashthavinayak Krupa Society, Plot No. 07.

50. Kamothe Sector 35, Sai Sagar Society, A-wing, Plot No. 03.

51. Kamothe Sector 22, Tirupati CHS, Plot No. 21.

52. Kamothe Sector 16, prem Pride CHS, Plot No. 08-A.

53. Kamothe Sector 11, Mahadev Patil Building, Plot No. 03.

54. Kamothe Sector 01, Varadvinayk CHS, Plot No. 10.

55. Kamothe Sector 08, Anirudh Astha Society, Plot No.15.

56. Kamothe Sector 10, Maruti Enclave, B-wing, Plot No. 48.

57. Kamothe Sector 16, Suraj Sadan CHS, Plot No. 11.

58. Kamothe Sector 05, Star A-01 Building , Plot No.40.

59. Kamothe Sector 06, Snehar Appartment, C-wing, Plot No. 07.

60. Kamothe Sector 18, Hari Om Complex, A-wing, Plot No. 80.

61. Kamothe Sector 36, Tirupati Complex, B-wing, Sector-36, Plot No. 78.

62. Kamothe Sector 17, Shiv Kalpataru, R.B.K. No.04, Plot No. 01.

63. Kamothe Sector 21, Shubh Arcade, Plot No. 22.

64. Kamothe Sector 22, Haware Green Park, C-wing.

65. Kamothe Sector 22, Gagangiri Appartment, Sec.12 Kamothe.

66. Kamothe Sector 35, Sai Pooja Arcade, Plot No. 67.

67. Kamothe Sector 07, Shree Ganesh CHS, Plot No. 25.

68. Kamothe Sector 07, Jay Ganraj Building, Plot No. 25.

69. Kamothe Sector 07, Shree Ram Acade, B-wing, Plot No. 18-A.

70. Kamothe M.G.M. Hosptial Quarter.

71. Kamothe Sector 21, Shubh Arcade, Plot No. 22.

72. Kamothe Sector 20, Sai Ashish Appartment, Plot No.39.

73. Kamothe Sector 21, Sai Pride Soceity, B-wing, Plot No. 219.

74. Kamothe Sector 12, Pushp Sangam Society, B-wing, Plot No. 35-36.

75. Kamothe Sector 16, Krushnai Niwas, C-wing, Plot No. 13.

76. Kamothe Sector 35, Anirudh Arcade, B-wing, PlotNo. 102.

77. Kamothe Sector 16, Shree Krushna Palace, Plot No. 03.

78. Kamothe Sector 09, Krushan Kunj Society, Plot No. 38.

79. Kamothe Sector 21, Surbhi CHS, A-wing, Plot No. 11/12.

80. Kamothe Sector 35, Ridhi Sidhi Socity, Plot No.06.

81. Kamothe Sector 08, Deepak Society, Plot No. 37.

82. Kamothe Sector 10, Devlila CHS, Plot No. 50.

83. Kamothe Sector 34, Mansarovar Complex, Building No. 09, B-wing.

84. Kamothe Sector 34, Sankruti CHS, B-wing,

85. Kamothe Sector 06, Shree Ji, Appartment, E-wing, Plot No. 15-16, Near MNR School.

86. Kamothe Geomatric Silver Crust Society, D-wing,Plot No. 29.

Panvel

1. Panvel Niki Tower, Vishrali naka.

2. Panvel Tulsi Lila Co. op. Ho. Lmt. Kalundre.

3. Panvel Line Ali, Nilkant Darshan CHS.

4. Panvel Arihant Plaza, Plot No. 144, Godbole Construction, Near Suruchi Hotel, Middle Class Scoeity.

5. Panvel Near Orian Mall, Dev Gaurav CHS, Room No. 203

6. Panvel MG Road Tapal Naka

7. Shani Mandir, Tapalnaka to Panchratan Chawk Road and its Sub Roads

8. Panvel Tulsidham CHS, Near Garden Hotel.

9. Panvel Parameshwari Niwas, Plot No. 45, 52 Banglow.

10. Panvel Parijat Builiding , Near Uran Naka.

11. Panvel Sahayog Society, E-wing, Joshi Ali.

12. Panvel Moraj RiverSide, Park, T-02, Takka.

13. Panvel Akansha Avenue, B-wing, Opp. Kalan Samaj Mandir, Thana Naka Road.

14. Panvel Mauli Darshan Building , Kalundre Gaon.

15. Panvel Sai Mannat Society, Plot No. 71/72, Kalundre.

16. Panvel Sai Siddhi Building , A-wing, Kalundre.

17. Panvel Kalptaru Riverside CHS, Kaveri Building No. 03, A-wing.

18. Panvel Sun Stone Appartment, Sector 12, Plot No. 04.

19. Panvel Shubham Complex, Sector 08, Building No. 04, A-wing.

20. Panvel Clasic Kalptaru Society, B-wing, Sector 16.

21. Panvel Sai Udyan CHS, E-wing, Plot No. 183.

22. Panvel Channel Eligence, Paradise Takka

23. Panvel Takka Gaon, Near Marathi School House.

24. Panvel Moraj Riverside- Tapi Building, Takka.

25. Panvel Moraj Residency, S-02, Takka.

New Panvel

1. New Panvel Sector 13, Plot no 22 CIDCO

2. New Panvel Sector 13,A TYPE 71/3, Kaveri CHS 2nd Floor, Near BSNL office

3. New Panvel Sector 13, CIDCO Colony, A-Type.

4. New Panvle Sector 13, Cidco Coloty, Chawl No. 11, A-type.

5. New Panvel Sector 13, Vasamt Nivas, Chawl No. 48., A-Type, Cidco Vasahat.

6. New Panvel Sector 13, Chawl No. 48, Near Kalimata Mandir, A-Type.

7. New Panvel Sector 13, Cidco Coloni, Chawl No. 21, A-Type.

8. New Panvel Sector 13, Cidco Coloni, Chawl No. 48, A-Type.

9. New Panvel Sector 13, Cidco Coloni, Chawl No. 62, A-Type.

10. New Panvel Sector 13, Indrayani Society, A-Type, Chawl No. 03.

11. New Panvel Sector 14,E1/2,C/8, behind of CKT School

12. New Panvel Sector 6, 202 Marvals, Group riti saya, New panvel

13. New Panvel Sector 6,Room No.4-Sushmit Society Plot No.B/43 National Complex

14. New Panvel Sector 4, Pushapmala co oprative society Room no 204 plot no 80/83

15. New Panvel Sector 9, Mahaveer Villa, Plot No 102

16. New panvel Aro Tower, A wing, Room No. 103

17. New Panvel Sector 8, Khanda Colony, H/7, Garden View CHS, Room no.2

18. New Panvel Sector 17, Sai Shraddha CHS, Plot No. 12, Khanda Colony, More Hospital Building

19. New Panvel Sector 04, Plot No.158/159, Pushplata CHS

20. New Panvel Sector 16, Sapkal Chawl , Podi-02. Near Pillai College.

21. New Panvel Sector 07, Shree Ji Sangh, Sector 07, Khanda Colony.

22. New Panvel Sector 15, Gumohor Park Society, Plot No. 06.

23. New Panvel Sector 07, Vision Society, Near Pillai Colloge Academy, Khanda Colony.

24. New Panvle Sector 06, Nilkanth Park CHS, B-wing, Plot No. 18, Khanda Colony.

25. New Panvel Sector 09, Dhanlakshmi Appartment, Plot No. 90/91.

26. New Panvel Sector 14, Amrutvel Appartment, E-01, B-01.

27. New Panvel Sector 08, KamalKunj Soceity, Plot No. 83.

28. New Panvel Sector 01-S, City Avenue Building, Plot No. 101, Near Shabari Hotel.

29. New Panvel Sector 05-A, Hari Mahal, D-wing, Plot No. 43-45.

30. New Panvel Sector 10, Kanaiya Appartment, Plot No. 11, Khanda Colony.

31. New Panvel Sector 14, Amrit CHS, Plot No. 06. 25-

32. New Panvel Sector 04, Pushp Varsha Socity, Plot No. 112.

33. New Panvel Sector 13, B-10, Building No. 12, First Floor.

34. New Panvel Sector 02, Reliance Building, Plot No. 21-22-23.

Kharghar

1. Kharghar Sector 05, Adhiraj Aqua, B-601,

2. Kharghar Sector 14, L-488 Raghunath Vihar

3. Kharghar Sector 19, Devdarshan Complex P. No- 23/24 R. No. - C/103 Sec.19

4. Kharghar Ghot post Koyanavale

5. Kharghar Sector 20, Flat No 801, Om srushti Apt., plot no.51 A, Opp ramseth Thakur public School

6. Kharghar Sector 21, A-1904, Chaturbhuj CHS, Plot No.61-62, Near Shilp Chowk

7. Kharghar At Sec 4, Nikunj CHS Plot no.14, Kharghar Opp Yerla Medica, c/o Fouzi, Raigad, Maharashtra.

8. Kharghar Sector 12 Omkareshwar CHS Room No 304

9. Kharghar Sector 35, B 501, Jaynai, Plot 51, Ove

10. Kharghar Sector 36, E 15 & E 19 Building, Swapnapurti CHS

11. Kharghar Pandurang Niwas, behind Laxmi-Narayan Building, Taloja- Gaon.

12. Kharghar Sector- 21,Plot No. 05, Shree Niketan

13. Taloja (Panchnand) Sector 09, Plot No.14, Uma Paradise.

14. Kharghar Sector 10, Premnath Gaykar Chawl.

15. Kharghar Sector 13, Balaji Heights.

16. Kharghar Sector 03, Matoshri Building , Belpada.

17. Kharghar Sector 34, Sai Mannat.

18. Kharghar Sector 34, Simaran Safayar CHS, Plot NO. 34.

19. Kharghar Sector 11, Friend CHS, Plot No. 25.

20. Kharghar Sector 12, Suryoday CHS, Plot No. 138..

21. Kharghar Sector 21, Tapovan CHS, B-wing, Plot No. 167.

22. Kharghar Sector 08, Bhoomi Heights CHS, A-wing.

23. Kharghar Sector 10, Lavista CHS, B-wing, Plot No. 256/257.

24. Kharghar Sector 21, Dnyan sadhana Society, B-wing, Plot No. 63.

25. Kharghar Sector 10, Sencity Society, Plot No. 201.

26. Kharghar Sector 10, Ashoka Residency, Plot No. 03.

27. Kharghar Sector 35, Mayank Residency.

28. Kharghar Sector 05, Savli CHS, Plot No. 41.

29. Kharghar Sector 34-H, Smith CHS.

30. Kharghar Sector 20, Haware Gulmohor Building, A-wing.

31. Kharghar Sector 02, Vighanharta CHS, B-wing, Plot No. 10.

32. Kharghar Sector 08, Shanti Niketan, Plot No. 08.

33. Kharghar Goodwill Garder, Plot No. 15/16.

34. Kharghar Sector 12, Dilip Sing Row-House, Plot No. 77.

35. Kharghar Sector 07, Patel Heritage, F-wing, Plot No. 15.

36. Kharghar Sector 15, Priydarshani Society, Spagety.

37. Kharghar Sector 05, Kaveri CHS, Plot No. 04.

38. Kharghar Sector 21, Akalvya Society, C-wing, Plot No. 69.

39. Kharghar At- Owe, Post- Peth.

40. Kharghar Sector 13, Prime Rose Arcade CHS, Plot No .119

41. Kharghar Govind Sath Niwas, New Vasahat, Rohinjan.

42. Kharghar Sector 15, C-09, Room No.11, Gharkul CHS.

43. Kharghar Sector 15, Gharghar- Makarand Vihar CHS, B-04.

44. Kharghar Sector 15, Gharkul - Kunj Vihar, Building No. 10, Plot No. 15.

45. Kharghar Sector 15, Gharkul - Matruchaya Society, Building No.C-23.

46. Kharghar Sector 15, Gharkul - Mahalkshmi Society, A-19.

Kalamboli

1. Kalamboli Sector 4, plot no 26, Sai Nagar, A wing,

2. Kalamboli Navade, Khiduk Pada, Vitthal Mandir

3. Kalamboli LIG Complex, f/60,

4. Kalamboli Sector 4, Plot no 7, Gokuldham, A wing.

5. Kalamboli Sector 2 E, Ex Service Men CHS, Room No. 401, Building

6. Kalamboli Sector 04, Building No. 09, KL-04

7. Kalamboli Secotr 03/E, K.L.5/44, Near Sudhgad High School.

8. Kalamboli Sector 10/E, Kuber Palace, Plot No. 09, Roadpali.

9. Kalamboli Sector 04, Guru Villa Complex, A-wing, Plot No. 23.

10. Kalamboli Sector 11, Guru Kutir Complex, C-Wing, Plot No. 24.

11. Kalamboli Sector 11, Neel Sankul CHS, B-wing, Plot No. 20-C.

12. Kalamboli Sector 01-E, Satya Sanskar Society, C-wing, Plot No. 30.

13. Kalamboli Sector 01-E , Sansruti Appartment, Plot No. 30, C-wing.

14. Kalamboli Sector 02-E, L.I.G.- 02, Building No.29.

15. Kalamboli RAF Camp, Type-01, Taloja.

16. Kalamboli Sector 15, Black Smith Corner-02, A-Wing, Plot No. A-21.

17. Kalamboli Sector 15 , Palm Vihar, B-wing.

18. Kalamboli Sector 12, Gurudwara Zopadpatti.

19. Kalamboli Sector 20, Suncity Reva Socity, Plot No. 32, Roadpali.

20. Kalamboli Sector 01, Dhyan Socity, B-wing, Plot No. 11.

21. Kalamboli Sector 17, Victoriya Park, Sector 17, Roadpali.

22. Kalamboli Sector 03-E, K.L.05/01, Near Bus Depo.

23. Kalamboli Sector 03-E, K.L.06, Building No. .15.

24. Kalamboli Dev Drushti CHS, A-wing, Plot No. 62, Navde-Fase-02.

25. Kalamboli Sector 4, CISF Camp, Plot no 14.

Uran

1. Kotnaka, Uran

2. JNPT Township

3. Railway Colony, Jasai

4. Sitabai Patil Chawl, Jasai

5. Mora, Uran

6. Surkicha Pada, Karanja

7. JNPT Township

8. Bokadvira

9. Telipada

10. Pagaote

11. Nagaon

12. Navin Sheva