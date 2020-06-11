Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of June 11

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded new highs on the Covid-19 dashboard - 149 deaths and 3,254 cases - with the highest 97 fatalities in Mumbai and the Maoist-infested Gadchiroli notching its first death, health officials said here.

The state's death toll of 149 marks an increase of 10 over the previous high of 139 notched on June 5, while 3,254 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Wednesday.

The MMR (Thane Division) continued to cause grave concerns with the highest ever 122 new Covid-19 deaths, pulling up the toll to 2,338, and taking the positive cases to 70,700 - the highest in the country.

Though trailing MMR distantly, Pune Division fatalities touched 578, besides 12,570 patients.

Since June 1, Thane district - with 14,720 cases and 378 fatalities - has zoomed past Pune district which has 10,406 patients and 439 deaths.