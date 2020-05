Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC as of May 27

With 1,002 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai today, the total cases in the city have risen to 32,791, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a bulletin on Tuesday.

It said there were 39 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday and the death toll in Mumbai has risen to 1,065. The total number of cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 54,758, with 2,091 new cases. The number of active cases across the state has risen to 36,004.