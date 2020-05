Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC as of May 26

Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,436 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 52,667, while 60 more patients died due to the infection - 38 of them in Mumbai - taking the state's toll to 1,695.

Exactly 65 days after recording the first Covid-19 death, Mumbai on Monday crossed 1,000-mark with 38 deaths, taking the death toll to 1,026, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region notched over 40,000 cases.

The state reported 2,436 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 52,667. The state also reported 60 new deaths. Among the 60 fresh death, 38 were reported from Mumbai, 11 from Pune, three from Navi Mumbai, two each from Thane city and Aurangabad city, one each from Solapur, Kalyan Dombivli and Ratnagiri.