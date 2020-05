Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC as of May 24

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,608 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in the state to 47,190.

Out of the total corona cases, 13,404 patients have been discharged after 821 patients recovered today. With 60 deaths reported today, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state now stands at 1,577.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its tally to 1,561. Of the latest cases, 24 are from Turbhe, 13 from Ghansoli, nine from Nerul, eight from Koparkhairane, seven each from Vashi and Airoli, and six from Belapur. Two deaths were also reported from the city, pushing its total number of fatalities to 51.