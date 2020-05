Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC as of May 23

Maharashtra reported its highest rise of COVID-19 cases in a single day with 2,940 new cases on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 44,582.

According to the state's Health Department bulletin, 857 persons recovered and discharged on Friday, taking the total number of discharged patients to 12,583.

On Friday, Navi Mumbai reported 1,487 with 65 additions to the infection tally, an official said.