Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC as of May 22

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded as many as 2,345 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 41,642. With 64 fatalities due to the pandemic reported during the day, 41 of them in the worst-hit city of Mumbai, the death toll in the state rose to 1,454.

According to officials, 268 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Thane district on Thursday, taking the tally of such patients to 4,672. Besides, the death toll in the district reached 151.

The civic body-wise tally in the district is as follows: Thane- 1,561, Kalyan Dombivli- 642, Mira Bhayander- 394, Navi Mumbai- 1,422 , Ulhasnagar- 154 , Bhiwandi- 82, Ambernath- 48, Badlapur-137 and Thane Rural-232 .