Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC as of May 19

Maharashtra recorded 2,033 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 35,058 on Monday, while 51 more patients died - 23 of them in Mumbai - raising the toll to 1,249.

Of the 51 fresh deaths, 23 were reported from Mumbai, eight each from Navi Mumbai and Pune, three from Jalgaon, two each from Aurangabad, Ahmednagar and Nagpur, one each from Bhiwandi and Palghar.

The number of active containment zones in the state stood at 1,681 and 14,041 health squads have completed surveillance of 60.47 lakh people.