Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC as of May 18

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation recorded 105 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 1,190.

A district administration release said the recovery rate in Thane city was 26 per cent, in KDMC it was 39 per cent, it was 33 per cent in Navi Mumbai and 65 per cent in MBMC so far.

In Panvel, with 13 new cases of COVID-19, the total positive cases reached 259 in Panvel municipal corporation on May 17.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe:

#1 Belapur

1. Sector 27 Nerul

2. SEC 38 NERUL

3. B/204 DREAMZ HORIZON PLOT NO 12 SEC 23 SEAWOOD

4. NERUL

5. A WING 102 IMRLED PLAZA PLOT NO B/ 94 SEC 23

6. SEAWOOD NERUL

7. Sec 20 Belapur Gaon Anganwadi

8. PLOT NO 386PALM BEACH HEIGHTS RNO /701 SEWOODS

9. NAVI MUMBAI SEC 36

10. Karavegaon, Rupesh Tandel, Chawl

11. Apollo Hospital, CBD

12. Karave Gaon

13. Sec-27, Seawoods

14. Income Tax Colony, CBD

15. Kukreja Plaza, Sec-11, CBD