Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 cases in Vashi, Belapur, etc as of Sep 8 as released by NMMC

A total of 265 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said that as of September 8, it has recorded a total of 28810 positive cases. At the same time, two more people passed away, pushing the death toll to 635. The NMMC has so far conducted 58,099 RT-PCR tests and 89,241 rapid antigen tests. Notably, 24,756 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 86%.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 20,131 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths on Tuesday. The state continues to be the worst-hit state in the country as the total COVID-19 case count has reached 9,43,772, including 2,43,446 active cases and 6,72,556 recoveries. According to State Health Department, 27,407 lives have been lost due to the virus in the state.