Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Doubling period now 136 days under NMMC, active cases around 6% across the city

Three municipal wards namely Nerul, Vashi, and Airoli were a little worrisome for the civic administration due to the high number of positive cases. “The number of positive cases has also dropped in these wards significantly,” said Bangar. He added that the Digha ward which has mostly slum areas has a consistently low number of positive cases.

During October so far, there is a sharp rise in the recovery rate and it has reached 91.75% and now only 6.22 percent or 2669 active cases are left in the city.

Bangar said that despite there is an improvement in the situation, there is no room for relaxation. “There is a festival season and women are also allowed to travel on the local train. If we do not maintain basic norms like social distancing, wearing masks and cleaning hands, it will be very difficult to control the situation,” said Bangar.

Even the situation under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is encouraging as only 4 percent or 1058 active cases are left. The recovery rate has reached 93%. Similarly, the Uran taluka and Panvel Grameen Taluka that comes under the Navi Mumbai city has 6.02% and 5.17% active cases left.

Even some of the taluka under the Raigad district have less than 10 positive cases left. The overall recovery rate of Raigad district has reached 93%.