Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC comes up with different containment zone policy for slums and high-rise buildings

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has devised three types of containment zones for better management of COVID-19 situation within its limits.

Now, the periphery of a containment zone will be decided based on the cluster of positive cases and accordingly, restrictions will be imposed on entry and exit to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The assistant commissioner has been deputed to decide the periphery of a containment zone and implement strict lockdown where positive cases are more than five.

Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner of NMMC said that the containment zone policy is evolving gradually.

“The idea of the containment zone is to identify a cluster of positive cases and decide periphery of the area. It can be a flat, a building or an area,” said Bangar. He added that once the containment zone is decided and the periphery is drawn, restrictions will be imposed on entry and exit.

The purpose of forming a containment zone is also to consider a particular cluster of positive cases within the area and bring the cases down to manageable condition, instead of leaving it to spread.

Similarly, the policy is different for different areas like slums, high-rises, and congested areas. “The approach is different for a congested area like a slum and different for a high-rise or a building. And, accordingly, we are coming out with a policy,” said Bangar.

He added that depending upon the number of positive cases, an area or a building or a flat will be sealed. At present, areas, where more than 5 corona positive cases in the surrounding houses or buildings within 100 meters, are declared as the third type of Containment Zone. The other two types are building or flat.

Meanwhile, the civic chief directed health officials and ward officials to pay special attention to persons suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, respiratory diseases, kidney diseases, and other ailments. He directed officials to identify such people and reach to them as early as possible.

Under the Mission Break the Chain, the civic body is working to trace the infected person, isolate him/her and start treatment. NMMC chief also directed that a patient should be called at least two times a day to inquire about his/her conditions.