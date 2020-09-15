Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Death toll crosses 1,000-mark; city's mortality rate at 2.28%

The number of people who succumbed to coronavirus has now crossed 1000-mark in Navi Mumbai with at least five to seven deaths reported almost every day.
While the mortality rate has come down, almost every day death is reported in the city.
As per the data available with the Navi Mumbai police, a total of 1,139 people have died due to COVID-19 with a maximum of 665 deaths from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area.
While the mortality rate of the city has come down to 2.28 percent from a maximum of 3.47 percent, at least five to seven people died due to COVID 19.
Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner of NMMC said that the delay in reporting despite symptoms is pushing the number of deaths. “We observed that people do not give correct information about health conditions when civic staffs visit their house. They report when their condition deteriorates, and in such cases, maximum deaths have been observed,” said Bangar while interacting with citizens last week.
The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area has reported a total of 347 deaths till September 14 with a 2.29 percent mortality rate. Panvel Grameen and Uran taluka have seen 86 and 79 deaths respectively.
As per the data shared by Navi Mumbai police, maximum deaths have been seen among the age group of 50 to 70 years.
The number of total positive cases across Navi Mumbai including Panvel and Uran is 49,928 till September 14 of which 42,627 have already recovered and 6162 are only active cases. The overall recovery rate stands at 8538 percent.
Under the NMMC, the maximum deaths witnessed in Rabale with 156 followed by Nerul with 107 deaths. While Turbhe has the highest 5.81 percent mortality rate, Kharghar has the least with just 1.5 percent. Kharghar node reported a total of 2,865 positive cases with only 43 deaths. After Kharghar, it is Panvel taluka which has only a 1.58 percent mortality rate with just 16 deaths.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)