Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Death toll crosses 1,000-mark; city's mortality rate at 2.28%

The number of people who succumbed to coronavirus has now crossed 1000-mark in Navi Mumbai with at least five to seven deaths reported almost every day.

While the mortality rate has come down, almost every day death is reported in the city.

As per the data available with the Navi Mumbai police, a total of 1,139 people have died due to COVID-19 with a maximum of 665 deaths from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area.