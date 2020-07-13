Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation reaches 3,980 as of July 13

As per the official update by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the coronavirus tally of PMC reached to 3,980 as 146 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits PMC in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, the number of fatalities is at 96 in the city. Till now, 2,496 people were discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,388.

As per the update, the civic body reported no death within it limits and 181 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 62.71 percent.

Reports of 450 patients are pending as of now.