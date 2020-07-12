Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation reaches 3,834 as of July 12

As per the official update by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the coronavirus tally of PMC reached to 3,834 as 154 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits PMC in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, the number of fatalities is at 96 in the city. Till now, 2,315 people were discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,423.

Reports of 143 patients are pending as of now.