Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 tally of NMMC reaches 9,678 as of July 13

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 13, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 9,678 as 233 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, two more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 305. 152 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,569.

Notably, 5,804 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 60 percent. Reports of 568 patients are pending as of now.