Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 tally of NMMC reaches 9,445 as of July 12

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 12, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 9,445 as 313 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, 11 more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 303. 200 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,490.

Notably, 5,652 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 60 percent. Reports of 510 patients are pending as of now.