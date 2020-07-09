Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 tally of NMMC reaches 8,518 as of July 9

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai reached to 8,518 as 239 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits NMMC on Wednesday.
Moreover, nine more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 278. 170 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 3,157.
Notably, 5,083 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 60 percent. Reports of 316 patients are pending as of now.
