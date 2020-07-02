Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 tally of NMMC reaches 7,088 as of date

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai reached to 7,088 as 265 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits NMMC on Thursday.
Moreover, seven more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 224. 131 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of active cases to 2,899.
Notably, 3,965 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 56 percent. Reports of 1,451 patients are pending as of now.