Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 tally of NMMC reaches 6,823 as of date

As per the official update by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai reached to 6,823 as 218 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits NMMC on Wednesday.

Moreover, six more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 217. 80 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 2,772.

Notably, 3,834 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 56 percent. Reports of 1,486 patients are pending as of now.