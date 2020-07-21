Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 tally of NMMC reaches 11,966 as of July 21

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 21, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 11,966 as 254 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, 7 more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 352. 301 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,896.

Notably, 7,718 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 64 percent. Reports of 368 patients are pending as of now.