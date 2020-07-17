Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 tally of NMMC reaches 10,786 as of July 17

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 16, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 10,786 as 240 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, eight more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 330. 212 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,724.

Notably, 6,732 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 62 percent. Reports of 401 patients are pending as of now