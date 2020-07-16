Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 tally of NMMC reaches 10,546 as of July 16

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 16, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 10,546 as 273 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, four more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 322. 170 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,704.

Notably, 6,520 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 62 percent. Reports of 427 patients are pending as of now.