Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of new COVID-19 cases in Belapur, Digha, Vashi, and Nerul as of Oct 3 as released by NMMC

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on October 3, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 37,817 as 399 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, 7 more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 770.

As per the update, 315 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,694.

Notably, 33,353 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 88 percent. Reports of 818 patients are pending as of now.

Area wise New COVID-19 cases:

Belapur 71

Nerul 82

Vashi 36

Turbhe 47

Koparkhairane 49

Ghansoli 39

Airoli 69

Digha 09

Total 399