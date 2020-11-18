Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: 33% COVID-19 positive patients cured under home quarantine

Around 33 per cent COVID-19 positive patients were cured under home quarantine in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area. The civic administration stays connected with all these positive persons through a dedicated call centre. Even today, around 700 active cases in the city are home quarantined.

While the civic administration set up a sufficient number of COVID Care Centres to accommodate the maximum number of infected persons, there is a substantial number of COVID-19 positive persons who got cured at home.

According to senior civic officials, if there is a possibility of home quarantine for asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms, they are given an option. However, the family must have a separate bedroom and bathroom.

“The major challenge was to stay connected with people in home quarantine. The call centre set up by the civic administration used to call every patient at least twice a day. Sometimes patients got irritated and did not want to respond. On some occasions, the executive had to make calls multiple times as patients refused to receive. However, the executive kept following to know the status,” said a senior civic official.

As per the NMMC official website, healthcare executives at the call center made around 1,97,680 calls and talked around 4,15,128 minutes to take their health status. “There were more female patients in home isolation than men,” said the official.

While most of the cities are struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus, NMMC has gone one step ahead and started counselling people who recovered from the COVID infection. Around 2,430 people, already recovered from COVID infections were provided with medical help by a dedicated team of doctors in the city.

While the civic body did not reveal much on the nature of complications, however, it informed that a dedicated medical team is constantly in touch with all post-COVID persons in the city.

“Psychological counseling is a major challenge for post-COVID persons and that is being with experts appointed by the civic administration,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate under the NMMC jurisdiction has reached 95 percent with 44,257 persons have recovered and returned home. So far, the total number of positive cases in the city are 46,313. However, 944 people also lost their lives due to COVID-19.