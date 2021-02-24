Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: 200 booked for violating COVID-19 norms at wedding ceremonies in Nerul

The NRI police booked around 200 people who were found assembled at two wedding ceremonies and did not follow the COVID-19 norms on Tuesday night. Police said that they violated the norms laid down in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Police said that there were two weddings at Diwale village in Nerul on Tuesday. During the ceremony, around 200 guests assembled and were dancing to loud music.
After locals informed police about it, the police reached the spot and found many of them were not wearing the masks which is mandatory in the present scenario. There was not even social distancing.
Sarita Musle, sub-inspector from the NRI police station said, “A few local residents informed our control room about the violations and we reached the village within a few minutes. Loud music is not allowed at that time. Also, there were very high chances of the spread of Covid-19 because of their carelessness. Therefore, we immediately stopped the music and dispersed the crowd. We also seized their music systems from the spot.”
Ravindra Patil, senior inspector from NRI police station said, “Those people were booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act. All of them will be arrested soon. We hope the action taken against those people will deter others to make the same mistake in the city.”