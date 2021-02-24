Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: 200 booked for violating COVID-19 norms at wedding ceremonies in Nerul

The NRI police booked around 200 people who were found assembled at two wedding ceremonies and did not follow the COVID-19 norms on Tuesday night. Police said that they violated the norms laid down in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Police said that there were two weddings at Diwale village in Nerul on Tuesday. During the ceremony, around 200 guests assembled and were dancing to loud music.

After locals informed police about it, the police reached the spot and found many of them were not wearing the masks which is mandatory in the present scenario. There was not even social distancing.