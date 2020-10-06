Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: 2 employees of Vashi railway station found COVID-19 positive in special testing drive

In a special drive, around 400 employees of Vashi railway station and 200 employees of Inorbit Mall in Vashi were tested for COVID-19. Only two employees of Vashi railway station were found positive of COVID 19, who were shifted to COVID care centre. The civic body has deputed 34 mobile testing vans to visit at institutions and conduct COVID-19 tests.

Under the Mission Begin Again, malls are allowed to open in the city while the railways is already running trains for essential services.

As per the NMMC’s Health department, 376 employees of Vashi railway station were conducted RT-PCR test and Antigen tests 29 employees. “Two of the employees were tested positive in Antigen tests,” said an official. He added that they have been isolated and we are tracing people who came in their close contact. There was no COVID-19 positive found at Inorbit mall where 202 employees were tested.

Under the Mission Begin Again, there are a number of services have resumed and people are stepping out of their homes. As part of effective testing, tracing and treatment, the civic body has set up 22 antigen test centres and 34 mobile testing vans who visit at different institutions and housing society and conduct testing. Earlier, the civic body had visited the MIDC area and tested several workers of private companies on request.

Despite opening a number of activities, the number of positive cases being reported in the city is between 300 and 400. According to a civic official, this is possible because of the timely tracing and testing of people. “We have ramped up testing and trace at least 20 people who come in close contact of COVID 19 positive persons. This lowers the chance of further spread,” said the official. In addition, the civic body is also emphasizing on maintaining social distancing at public places and wearing masks.

At present, there are 3,648 active cases under the NMMC area. However, the total number of positive cases reported since the outbreak is 38,468 of which 34,037 with 88% recovery rate.