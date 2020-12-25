Coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi: No new COVID-19 case reported for the first time since April

Mumbai: The Dharavi area of Mumbai did not report a single COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a civic official said on Friday evening. This is for the first time since April 1 when the first coronavirus patient was detected in the area that no new case has been detected.

The caseload of Dharavi now stands at 3,788, though the number of active cases is 12, eight of them in home isolation and four in a COVID care centre, the civic official said.

So far, 3,464 people have recovered in Dharavi, where 6.5 lakh people are crammed into shanty colonies spread over 2.5 square kilometres.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 3,431 new COVID-19 cases, while 1,427 patients were discharged on Friday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted.

"Today, newly 3431 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 1427 patients have been cured today. Totally 1806298 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 56823. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.4%," Tope tweeted.