Coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi: 25 test positive for COVID-19 on May 20; here are their details

Mumbai's Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in Asia, on Tuesday recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,378, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Six cases were found in Matunga Labour Colony within the area. However, no new death was reported since Tuesday evening, the BMC official said.

The death toll stands at 56. The mortality rate in Dharavi due to the pandemic is 4.1 per cent, he added.

Here are their details of the 25 positive patients tested on May 20:

1. 54F - Dr Baliga Nagar

2. 42M, 27F, 60F, 73F, 33M, 58M - Matunga Labour Camp

3. 55F - Indira Nagar

4. 75M, 28F - 60 Feet Road

5. 32M, 57F - Uttar Bhartiya Society

6. 33M, 41F - Kalpataru CHS

7. 34F, 55M - 90 Feet Road

8. 32M - Rajiv Gandhi Nagar