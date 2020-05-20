Coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi: 25 test positive for COVID-19 on May 20; here are their details

Mumbai's Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in Asia, on Tuesday recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,378, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
Six cases were found in Matunga Labour Colony within the area. However, no new death was reported since Tuesday evening, the BMC official said.
The death toll stands at 56. The mortality rate in Dharavi due to the pandemic is 4.1 per cent, he added.
Here are their details of the 25 positive patients tested on May 20:
1. 54F - Dr Baliga Nagar
2. 42M, 27F, 60F, 73F, 33M, 58M - Matunga Labour Camp
3. 55F - Indira Nagar
4. 75M, 28F - 60 Feet Road
5. 32M, 57F - Uttar Bhartiya Society
6. 33M, 41F - Kalpataru CHS
7. 34F, 55M - 90 Feet Road
8. 32M - Rajiv Gandhi Nagar
9. 34M - Transit Camp
10. 34M, 62M, 54M - Azad Nagar
11. 52F - Ramasethu Chawl
12. 45M - Kamla Nehru Nagar
13. 70F, 40M - Dharavi Cross Road
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 65 COVID-19 deaths and 2,250 new cases, officials said. With 65 fatalities, the state death toll now stands at 1,390 and the total number of coronavirus patients increased from 37,136 to 39,397 now. There are 27,581 active cases now.
Of the total 65 deaths, 41 were recorded in Mumbai alone, taking the city's toll to 841 now, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients here shot up by 1,372 cases to touch 24,118. Also, there were 15 deaths in Pune, 5 in Thane (Navi Mumbai and Ulhasnagar), besides 2 each Solapur and Aurangabad.
(With input from Agencies)
