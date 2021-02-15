Coronavirus in Mumbai: Zero sealed buildings and containment zones in BMC's three municipal wards

Three municipal wards under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) presently has zero active containment zones and sealed buildings in Mumbai.
According to the BMC policy, a building will be sealed when there are multiple cases in more than one more floors and any slum area which has multiple cases in multiple households will be marked as containment zones.
As per the latest BMC data, the wards G North (Mahim, Dadar and Dharavi), G South (Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel) and F south (Parel, Curry Road and Sewri) have zero active containment zones and sealed buildings. Of these wards, G north which covers the Dharavi belt and G South which covers the Worli area, was once major COVID-19 hotspots of the city.
Civic officials stated that now fewer cases are being reported regularly and there has been a sharp fall in containment zones.
"Now not more than two cases are now being reported from sealed buildings, most of which are asymptomatic so we don't seal these buildings anymore," said a civic health official.
The official also added, the case count may further increase if protocols aren't followed by Mumbaikars.
Overall, there are 1,073 active sealed buildings in Mumbai and only 88 active containment zones as of now.