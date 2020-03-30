Coronavirus in Mumbai: Youth use social media to raise funds to assist tribals

Mumbai: To assist people living in tribal and Adivasi areas during the time of lockdown, a few youths belonging to a national political party in Karjat taluka used social media platform for raising funds.

They posted a message on Facebook asking friends to contribute money. Following which they managed to collect about Rs 14,000 through which grocery items were purchased and distributed in different tribal and Adivasi colonies, said Hrishikesh Joshi, an advocate by profession and one of the volunteers.

He added, "As these tribal areas and Advasi Padas are in the interior parts, people living there are under extreme hardship. Some people approached us requesting food grain; we immediately came together and decided to help them. We divided ourselves into several groups and collected money and supplied the grocery to them. I distributed grocery to 50 families.

Similarly, another volunteer distributed the essentials to nearly 150 families." Each grocery packets comprised rice (2.5kg), moog dal (250gm), tur dal (250gm), soap, cooking oil (1/2liter), salt, spices, tea powder etc. "We are worried for the daily wage earners, especially those who working on construction sites.

Similarly, people from tribal and Advasi padas too are sailing in the same ships and they too should not be forgotten during this critical situation. These people too need help. Due to lockdown their job has hampered," said Joshi. Good samaritans are helping in different ways.

Fakhrul Islam Shaikh, who lives in Dharavi, has decided to provide snacks to houses to feed children. "I distributed 1,000 Khakra packets (Indian snack) to about 200 houses in Dharavi. From Monday, food grain packets too will be distributed to assist poor and needy people," Shaikh added.