Coronavirus in Mumbai: Youth in travel and airline companies lose jobs, salaries

Mumbai: Some youth working for airline companies have been sacked immediately while, others have been informed that they will not be paid their salaries till June 2020.

“Our company has fired almost 40 per cent flight attendants and co-pilots,” revealed Larine Begh, a co-pilot for an airline company. Begh said, "I have been working a saco-pilot for the airline company since the last two years.

But since the announcement of the lockdown, both international and domestic flights have been cancelled. The company management informed us that around 40 per cent of the staff has been fired for now as the airline is going through losses."

While, in the travel industry, employees working from home have been told they will not be paid any salaries for three months as there is no work to be done.

Kaushik Shubojeet, a ticket assistant, said, "I book tickets for both domestic and international travel. We have been instructed to work from home as per the government direction.

But we do not have any work as there are no tickets to be booked. Our company has told us we will not be paid any salary till June as there is no work." “How are we supposed to manage our daily expenses in Mumbai? questioned youth who are working and living on rent in Mumbai.