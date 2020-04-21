Coronavirus in Mumbai: Woman police official posted at CM’s bungalow Varsha tests positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, a woman assistant police inspector posted for the day at chief minister’s bungalow Varsha tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the officer has been admitted to Saifee Hospital and undergoing treatment. She is posted with Pydhonie police station.
In another incident, on Monday, Two staffers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's 24/7 disaster management control room have tested positive for novel coronavirus. The disaster management control room, situated on the third floor of the annexe building beside the imposing civic headquarters, is the nerve centre for the dissemination of information and coordination between departments and crack teams during emergencies.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total number of coronavirus cases has spiked to 18,601, of which 14,759 patients are active cases and 3,252 cases have been recovered/ migrated and 590 deaths have been reported till now. According to the morning update by the ministry, Maharashtra which continues to be the worst-hit state has reported 4,666 cases, of which 572 patients have recovered and 232 patients are dead.
In the meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct 75,000 rapid tests for COVID-19, as the Centre gave conditional permission to the state for the same.
(Inputs from Agencies)
