Coronavirus in Mumbai: Woman police official posted at CM’s bungalow Varsha tests positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, a woman assistant police inspector posted for the day at chief minister’s bungalow Varsha tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the officer has been admitted to Saifee Hospital and undergoing treatment. She is posted with Pydhonie police station.

In another incident, on Monday, Two staffers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's 24/7 disaster management control room have tested positive for novel coronavirus. The disaster management control room, situated on the third floor of the annexe building beside the imposing civic headquarters, is the nerve centre for the dissemination of information and coordination between departments and crack teams during emergencies.