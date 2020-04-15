Coronavirus in Mumbai: With same measures, 3 wards record lowest number of cases

Mumbai: All the 24 wards in the city are following the similar advisories to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. But despite similar measures being undertaken, only three wards in the city have managed to limit the number of positive coronavirus patients.

These three wards, C, T and R North, constitute areas such as Bhuleshwar/Pydhonie, Mulund and Dahisar, respectively. As on date, the official data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that Dahisar has recorded 15 cases while Mulund and Bhuleshwar have 18 and 13 positive patients, respectively.

The data further shows that around 320 persons have been quarantined in Bhuleshwar while 1246 in Dahisar and 178 in Mulund. These persons include those quarantined in home and civic or private quarantine facilities.

According to the data, three persons have died in C ward and one in Mulund while there has been no death in Dahisar. While C ward has not seen any recovery but there have been two recoveries in Dahisar and one in Mulund. Notably, these three wards have been following the same instructions and orders which are issued to all the 24 wards.

"Maybe we have implemented these orders and advisories effectively," said a senior official from Bhuleshwar, who did not wish to be named. However, the ward officials from Mulund had their own reasons to attribute for the low numbers. Speaking about the low numbers in Mulund, its assistant municipal commissioner Kishor Gandhi said, "We do not have too many slums in our area.

I also think that we have more educated public in our ward who are strictly following the lockdown rules." "Further, I think we have got low numbers is because we had no one from Markaz (Tablighi Jamaat) in our ward," Gandhi pointed out, as a reason for the low numbers in Mulund.