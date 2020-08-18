Coronavirus in Mumbai: With local trains out of bounds, how Mumbaikars are stumbling to work

Desperate times call for desperate measures. With local trains off-limits for general public, people who have to travel long distances for work are resorting to desperate measures.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, while only certain categories of essential workers are allowed to travel through local trains, others are making fake ID cards to get on the trains. One such incident came to light on August 15, when a FIR was registered against man named Jamaluddin Ansari (33) for travelling by local trains using a fake BMC ID. Ansari was caught after he got down on platform 1 at Wadala station. A ticket checker asked him for ticket and ID card that claimed he was an essential Covid-19 worker with the BMC's public health department.

But, the ticket checker immediately got suspicious and asked Ansari for more details. He was later taken for inquiry where he admitted to the police that he worked at a retail clothes store, not the BMC. Ansari told the cops that his employer had given him the fake ID card.