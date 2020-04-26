Coronavirus in Mumbai: With 9 New Cases, MBMC Tally Climbs to 129.

Bhayandar: While only six cases were recorded in the last two days, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) recorded yet another jump of nine positive patients on Saturday. With the latest additions, the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the twin-city have now jumped to 129.

7 out of the 9 cases were reported from Mira Road, which has become a hot spot for the cases. Cases are also being reported from the rural parts of the twin-city. A 50-year-old man from the Rev-Agar area in Murdha village was among the 9 people who tested positive on Saturday.

24 people have so far recovered and discharged from the hospitals. A total of 1436 people in the twin-city had been under home quarantine out of which 383 completed the 14 day period. 721 people were still under home quarantine and another 211 under observation at MBMC’s institutional quarantine facility in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east). While 45 people are currently admitted to isolation wards, swab test reports of 99 people are still awaited.