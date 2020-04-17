Coronavirus in Mumbai: With 8 new positive cases, MBMC total rises to 60

Bhayandar With eight more persons testing positive for the virus infection on Friday, the total number of Covid-19 cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the twin-city has now climbed to 60. While five people have so far recovered (tested negative after treatment), two patients have lost their lives due to the deadly infection.

As per MBMC’s regular health bulletin, the number of active positive cases in the twin-city stands at 53. However, 81 out of the 344 swab test reports were still awaited, even as 68 people were currently admitted to isolation wards at hospitals in Bhayandar and Mumbai.

A total of 1,119 people in the twin-city with a travel history abroad had been under home quarantine out of which 374 completed the 14-day period, till Friday. 486 people were still under home quarantine and another 153 under observation at MBMC’s institutive quarantine unit in Bhayandar (east).