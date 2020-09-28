Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on September 28

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai crossed the 2 lakh-mark on Monday and reached 2,00,775 with a single-day addition of 2,055 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
With 40 more people succumbing to the infection, the overall toll mounted to 8,831, it said.
It took six months and 18 days since the first COVID-19 case was recorded in the city on March 11 to cross the 2 lakh mark.
A total of 1,944 people were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries in the megapolis to 1,64,883, the civic body said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 26,660.
Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 82 per cent, while the average growth rate is 1.04 per cent and the average doubling rate is 67 days.
A total of 10.91 lakh samples have been tested so far, the BMC said.
On Monday, the city's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of September 27.
Additionally, BMC has also issued ward-wise breakdown of new cases as of September 27.
The civic body has also issued ward-wise growth rate of new cases as of September 27.
Maharashtra on Monday reported 11,921 fresh COVID-19 cases, a day after detecting 18,056 infections, taking the total count to 13,51,153, state health department said.
With 180 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll went up to 35,751, it said.
Of the 180 deaths reported on Monday, 98 were from the past 48 hours, while 45 fatalities had occurred last week, the department said, adding that another 37 deaths were from the period before the last week.
"In the process of updating figures as per the portal, all these deaths have been reported today," the department said in the statement.
