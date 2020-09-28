Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on September 28

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai crossed the 2 lakh-mark on Monday and reached 2,00,775 with a single-day addition of 2,055 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 40 more people succumbing to the infection, the overall toll mounted to 8,831, it said.

It took six months and 18 days since the first COVID-19 case was recorded in the city on March 11 to cross the 2 lakh mark.

A total of 1,944 people were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries in the megapolis to 1,64,883, the civic body said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 26,660.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 82 per cent, while the average growth rate is 1.04 per cent and the average doubling rate is 67 days.

A total of 10.91 lakh samples have been tested so far, the BMC said.