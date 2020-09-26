Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on September 26

With 1,876 people testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Mumbai's infection count reached 1,94,177, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
BMC has issued ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of September 25.
Check out the cases in your ward here:
BMC has also issued ward-wise rate of the growth of new cases in the city as of September 25.
The civic body has also compiled and issued ward-wise data of new cases in the city as of September 25.
The death toll due to the virus in the country's financial capital rose to 8,703 with 48 new fatalities, it said.
The number of recoveries in the city climbed to 1,56,807 after 1,169 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.
According to the civic body, Mumbai's recovery rate is 81 per cent and the number of active cases is 28,273.
The BMC has carried out 10.57 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.
Mumbai's average COVID-19 growth rate is 1.11 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 63 days.
As many as 10,871 buildings in the metropolis have been sealed after one or more COVID-19 patients were found.
There are 686 containment zones in slums and chawls in Mumbai.
(With inputs from PTI)