Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on September 26

The death toll due to the virus in the country's financial capital rose to 8,703 with 48 new fatalities, it said.

The number of recoveries in the city climbed to 1,56,807 after 1,169 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

According to the civic body, Mumbai's recovery rate is 81 per cent and the number of active cases is 28,273.

The BMC has carried out 10.57 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

Mumbai's average COVID-19 growth rate is 1.11 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 63 days.

As many as 10,871 buildings in the metropolis have been sealed after one or more COVID-19 patients were found.

There are 686 containment zones in slums and chawls in Mumbai.

