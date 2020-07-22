Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 22

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,03,262 on Tuesday with the addition of 995 new cases, while the death toll increased to 5,814 after 62 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the number of recovered patients reached 73,555 after 905 more patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The civic body said currently the city has 23,893 active COVID-19 cases.

It said out of the 62 patients who died due to COVID-19, 46 had co-morbidities (pre-existing health conditions).

The average doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai has now improved to 59 days from 55 days last week, and the average growth rate of cases has come down to 1.18 per cent from 1.26per cent on Sunday, the BMC said.

The recovery rate is 71 per cent, it added.

So far 4.39 lakh coronavirus cases have been carried out in the city, the civic body said.

The municipal corporation also clarified, in response to some media reports, that it purchased Fevipiravir tablets for coronavirus treatment at the government-prescribed rate of Rs 58.80 per unit and not Rs 78 per unit as alleged.

Here are the details of ward wise cases in Mumbai till July 21. The update is provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 22: