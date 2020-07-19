Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 19

The national capital, on the other hand, is projecting an uplifting trend. For 17 of the last 20 days, including 11 in a row now, the number of people recovering from COVID-19 in Delhi has remained higher than newly detected infections -- no other state has come close to such a trend.

According to Health Ministry data, as many as 6,77,422 patients have recovered, almost twice the number of active patients at 3,73,379, though India continues to be the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

In the last 24 hours, 3,58,127 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continued to expand.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Karnataka (59,652), Gujarat (47,390), Uttar Pradesh (47,036), Rajasthan (28,500), Madhya Pradesh (21,763), West Bengal (40,209), Haryana (25,547), Andhra Pradesh (44,609), Telangana (43,780), Assam (22,918), Jammu and Kashmir (13,198), Kerala (11,659), Odisha (16,701) and Bihar (25,136).

The AIIMS Ethics Committee has given its nod for a human clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin following which the premier hospital is likely to begin the exercise by enrolling healthy volunteers from Monday.

Globally, over 14 million people have been infected with the virus and 602,656 have died. It has taken just four days to climb to 14 million cases from 13 million recorded on July 13. The WHO warned that fresh daily tallies are breaching all records.

(With inputs from IANS)