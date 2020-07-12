Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 12

A total of 1,263 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, as per information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 92,720 including 22,556 active cases. While 64,872 patients were discharged so far, and 5,285 deaths took place.
Here are the details of ward wise cases in Mumbai till July 11. The update is provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 12:
BMC has also issued the average of ward wise growth rate for the last seven days till July 11. Check out the growth rate for your ward here:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases rose by 7,827 to 2,54,427 on Sunday, state Health department said.
With 173 more patients succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities has gone up to 10,289, the department said in a statement.
A total of 3,340 people were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 1,40,325, it said.
13,17,895people have been tested so far.
The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,03,813.
(With inputs from PTI)
