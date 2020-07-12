Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 12

A total of 1,263 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, as per information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 92,720 including 22,556 active cases. While 64,872 patients were discharged so far, and 5,285 deaths took place.

Here are the details of ward wise cases in Mumbai till July 11. The update is provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 12: